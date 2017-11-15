Man charged with murder after October shooting

Kenneth Lee Cate, 56, of Lubbock has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Cate is accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old David Perez in the evening of Oct 5.

Officials say Cate and Perez were arguing and it escalated. They believe Cate pulled out a gun and shot Perez one time.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of County Road 2600, just north of the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Cate is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond.

