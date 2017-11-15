Roosevelt’s Payton Brown signs with Wayland Baptist - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Roosevelt’s Payton Brown signs with Wayland Baptist

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
ACUFF, TX (KCBD) -

Out in Acuff, there was a big signing as Roosevelt's Payton Brown signed to play college basketball for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens.

"I'm just excited to finally be at this point. I've worked so hard. "

Joining this historic hoop program that is closing in on 1,600 wins means a lot to Payton.

"They have a really good team. I think they are ranked #23. They beat WT this season so I'm excited going in. It feels good being a Flying Queen."

Wayland Baptist Head Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis was on hand for the signing and she's thrilled to have Brown join the program.

"We are excited about Payton. She's a great player. She comes from a great program and family and that's what we look for at Wayland Baptist. We are excited to have her."

Coach Robertson-Ellis has been busy in the area as she is also signing players from Sundown, Shallowater and Claude.

"If we can keep it local, that's what we are after. There's plenty of talent around this area that we can recruit from. We want to take advantage of that and bring in as many of those kids as we can."

