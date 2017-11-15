Women's tennis places five in final ITA fall rankings

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The Texas Tech women’s tennis program has a trio of singles players and one doubles team among the Oracle/ITA fall rankings announced Wednesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Gabriela Talaba checks in at No. 5 followed by Felicity Maltby at No. 23 and Katelyn Jackson at No. 123. In doubles, Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici are ranked at No. 22.

Talaba turned in an impressive 6-2 fall mark sparked by five wins over opponents who are ranked inside the ITA’s Top 65. She made deep runs to the semifinals at the Rivieria/ITA All-American Championships and to the quarterfinals of the ITA National Fall Championships.

Maltby registered a 7-3 fall record which was highlighted by a trip to the Round of 16 as a qualifier at the Rivieria/ITA All-American Championships. She also secured a pair of victories at the ITA Texas Regionals and made a Round of 32 appearance at the ITA National Fall Championships.

Jackson emerged with a 7-5 ledger over her four fall tournament appearances. She won three of her four decisions at the Big 5 Challenge over opponents from Illinois, Nebraska and Virginia.

Dvorak and Federici made program history with a runner-up finish at the Rivieria/ITA All-American Championships. The duo knocked off current Top 35 pairs from North Carolina, Auburn and the nation’s No. 1 team Kelly Chen and Samantha Harris of Duke.

Texas Tech turns its attention to the spring schedule which begins with the Michigan Invitational from January 13-15. The Lady Raiders will play their first dual match when they head to Seattle to take on Washington on Friday, January 19.