Lady Raiders top Rattlers on Education Day

The Coronado High Mustangs softball program dominates on the softball diamond and today Senior Stonie Carrillo signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Vernon College in Wichita Falls, Texas next fall.
We started with 40 area high school bands and now just eight are left in the Battle of the Bands.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dropped his appeal with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.
The Lady Raiders registered their first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers, 82-63, in front of a raucous Education Day crowd of 8,328 at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Texas Tech women’s tennis program has a trio of singles players and one doubles team among the Oracle/ITA fall rankings announced Wednesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).
