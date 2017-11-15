Lady Raiders top Rattlers on Education Day

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The Lady Raiders registered their first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers, 82-63, in front of a raucous Education Day crowd of 8,328 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Brielle Blaire led the way, recording a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. She sank a trio of three-pointers in the second half to help seal the game, two of which came over the span of a minute.

Leading the charge in the first half were Brittany Brewer and Dayo Olabode, who combined to rack up an impressive 19 points and seven rebounds. Brewer parlayed her first-half effort into a solid second half as well, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds overall.

Recee’ Caldwell notched a lifetime-best 12 assists, marking the first time she has broken double digits in the category, with her previous high being nine against Alcorn State a year ago.

Freshman Lyndsey Whilby, in just her second collegiate game, drained two threes on her way to an 11-point outing, in her 15 minutes on the floor.

The three-ball was the weapon of choice for the Lady Raiders in the second half, as they hit six of their nine in the final two stanzas. Five different Lady Raiders knocked down a three, four Lady Raiders scored in double digits and nine Lady Raiders entered the scoring column overall in what was a balanced offensive outing.

The Lady Raiders got it done on the defensive end as well, forcing 19 Florida A&M turnovers, recording 10 steals and holding the Rattlers to 26-of-69 shooting (38%).

Tech returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 19, hosting Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Tipoff inside United Supermarkets Arena is slated for 2 p.m.