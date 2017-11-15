Warm, windy weather expected Friday

After recording wind gusts of 34 mph on Wednesday, the winds will be lower in Thursday, from 15-20mph.

By Friday, back to strong winds in the late afternoon with speeds from 15-25 mph from the southwest.

Overnight into Saturday, another strong fast-moving cold front will bring colder temps and more high winds, from the north at 25-35 mph with possible higher gusts. Winds will diminish by Sunday for the area.

As for the temps, they will hang around 70 degrees on Thursday, soar to mid 80s on Friday, with record heat possible, then fall to the 50s on Saturday. Sunday morning lows will fall to the 20s and low 30s.

It will remain dry through the weekend, even with the cold front and big temperatures swings.

