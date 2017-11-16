LP&L customers will now pay utility bills through new City of Lubbock Utilities website

Customers of City of Lubbock water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste services and Lubbock Power & Light electric service can now look to City of Lubbock Utilities for all of their account management needs. Customers who currently receive their bills from Lubbock Power & Light can look for the City of Lubbock Utilities logo on their mailed monthly statements and can visit CityOfLubbockUtilities.com for information about all of their utility services.

City of Lubbock Utilities has educational videos to help customers navigate the new account management functions and updated monthly statements. Customers who previously registered their accounts through the Lubbock Power & Light website can use their existing login information on the City of Lubbock Utilities site. Customers who have not registered their accounts online can do so by following the prompts on the sign-up link at CityOfLubbockUtilities.com.

Through the online account system, customers can review 24 months of billing history, view and pay their bills, set up recurring automatic payments and budget billing, and manage multiple accounts in one place.

In addition to the updated account management, City of Lubbock Utilities has added new payment options for customers, including self-service kiosks. The automated kiosks will soon be available in the Customer Service Center at 1301 Broadway, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will accept cash, credit, debit and check payments.

As part of these updates, the Lubbock Power & Light online account management and pay-by-phone IVR systems will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Fri., Nov. 17 until noon on Sat., Nov. 18. During this time, all online account management functions, including online payment processing and automatic bank draft, will be unavailable.

The City of Lubbock Utilities customer service call center will have special hours on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. to answer questions. All other services, including texts, emails and calls regarding outages and emergency service requests, will operate as normal.

For more information, visit CityOfLubbockUtilities.com.

