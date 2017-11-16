Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center hosting open house

The Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center is hosting an open house today, Thursday, November 16 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. for parents and students to learn about the new and existing programs available at the campus.

Local community partners and members of the Career and Technical Education Advisory Committees have been invited to participate and meet parents and guests.

As part of the event, the Automotive Technology department has invited Steve Johnson, two-time National Hot Rod Association U.S. National Champion, to participate. Johnson and his team are bringing his 18-wheeled tractor-trailer race rig for attendees to tour and view.

During the school day, Johnson will speak to students and provide a guided tour of his race rig.

The 1967 Chevy copper truck made famous in the Fast and the Furious movies will also be available for viewing.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

