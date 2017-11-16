DWI Task Force to patrol Lubbock County this weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will join law enforcement partners this weekend in Lubbock County to help keep Texas roadways safe. From Friday, November 17, through Sunday, November 19, DPS, Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and drivers violating speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation statistical crash records, there were 309 alcohol-related crashes reported in Lubbock County in 2016. Out of those crashes, 14 were fatal resulting in the death of 16 people and ten of those fatal crashes happened inside the city of Lubbock.

Drivers can take a variety of measures to enhance safety on our roads this weekend, including:

Do not drink and drive.

If you plan to drink, prepare ahead of time and use a designated driver or use utilize a passenger transportation service.

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law. In other words, “Click It or Ticket.”

