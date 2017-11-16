City of Lubbock announces new alert system

The City of Lubbock has announced a new emergency notification system for residents to receive alerts about emergencies and other important community news.

The system enables the city to provide the residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations.

You will receive time-sensitive messages wherever you specify, such as to your mobile, home or business phones, email addresses, and text messages.

The online registration is quick and easy:

• Log onto www.lbkalert.com and follow the steps provided by the system.

• Users are asked to provide at least two methods of contact.

• Once registered, users can sign back in at any time to update or add contact information and adjust alert preferences.

Those without access to a computer can call City of Lubbock 311 to register. Over the phone registrants will need to create a username and password with the call taker’s assistance. 311 will not keep username and password information after it has been entered, and citizens can sign back in at any time to change their password if they would like to do so.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.