Food King raises $75,000 to aid food bank in ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Representatives from Food King presented a check for $75,000 to the South Plains Food Bank this morning. The money is designated for relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims. The money was raised through an in-store donation campaign where customers, employee teammates and the company contributed money to the communities and families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The company decided to coordinate their efforts through a relief fund with the South Plains Food Bank called "From Lubbock With Love."

The $75,000 check more than doubles the SPFB’s "From Lubbock With Love" Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

