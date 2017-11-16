Food for Thought Report: 11.9

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|
AFC Sushi @ United Supermarket
|401 Slide
|-
|AFC Sushi @ United Supermarket
|8010 Frankford
|-
|Auntie Anne's Pretzels
|6002 Slide
|-
|Covenant Lakeside
|4000 24th
|-
|Cristy's Wood Fired Pizza (mfu)
|3201 116th
|-
|Fiesta Center (bar)
|1902 E. 4th
|-
|Fiesta Center
|1902 E. 4th
|-
|Frios Gourmet Pops
|10305 Quaker
|-
|Hickory Farms
|6002 Slide
|-
|Kids Are Cool
|7112 82nd
|-
|Los Tacos (mfu)
|3501 Ave. A
|-
|Lone Star Chefs
|2003 16th
|-
|Miss Ann's Classic Diner
|3218 34th
|-
|Oumi Sushi @ Sprouts
|8201 Quaker
|-
|Salvation Army Mobile Canteen
|1111 16th
|-
|Taco Villa
|8006 Indiana
|-
|Taqueria Guadalajara
|1925 19th
|-
|Treehouse Children's Academy
|5044 Frankford
|-
|United Supermarket (coffee)
|8010 Frankford
|-
|United Supermarket (grocery)
|8010 Frankford
|-
|United Supermarket (bakery)
|8010 Frankford
|-
|United Supermarket (produce)
|8010 Frankford
|-
|United Supermarket (deli)
|8010 Frankford
|-
|United Supermarket (produce)
|401 Slide
|-
|VTS
|1802 E. 50th
|-
|Wal-Mart (produce)
|6315 82nd
|-
|The West Table (bar)
|1204 Broadway
|-
|
One Violation
|Lakeside Care Center
|4306 24th
|43
|Gold Stripe Coffee
|2610 Salem
|9
|Moms Sweet Sensation
|313 N. Detroit
|18
|Sprouts Farmer's Market (bakery)
|8201 Quaker
|32
|Sugarista, LLC
|1212 Ave. K
|35
|United Supermarket (meat)
|8010 Frankford
|39
|Wal-Mart (bakery)
|6315 82nd
|34
|Two or More Violations
|Avenue Stop
|3311 Ave. Q
|31,46
|Chick-Fil-A
|3210 W. Loop 289
|10,35
|Chopped & Sliced (mfu)
|4804 59th
|32,39
|One Stop
|301 N. University
|18,28
|The Popcorn Place & More
|6002 Slide
|39,42
|Salvation Army Kitchen
|1614 Ave. J
|11,39
|Skooner's Grill & Bar (restaurant)
|1617 University
|43,45
|Sprouts Famers Market (meat)
|8201 Quaker
|36,42
|Sprouts Famers Market (grocery)
|8201 Quaker
|29,42
|Super 8 Motel
|501 Ave. Q
|33,47
|Thai Pepper
|3702 20th
|32,35
|United Supermarket (meat)
|401 Slide
|29,42
|United Supermarket (deli)
|401 Slide
|10,45
|Wal-Mart (grocery)
|6315 82nd
|42,45
|Wae's Backyard BBQ
|2819 Woodrow Rd.
|32,34
|Hoagie Rollers (mfu)
|2724 68th
|28,35,38
|The West Table (restaurant)
|1204 Broadway
|18,33,39
|Wiley's BBQ
|1805 Parkway Dr.
|29,35,45
|Cinco De Mayo
|1636 13th
|31,32,34,35
|Indiana Stop
|7201 Indiana
|32,34,42,45
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|6319 82nd
|18,39,45,46
|Subway
|5015 University
|10,31,32,45
|Texas Panhandle Fuel
|2017 50th
|18,37,42,45
|United Supermarket (bakery)
|401 Slide
|9,10,32,45
|Wal-Mart (deli)
|6315 82nd
|18,31,33,39
|Rosa's Café & Tortilla
|5020 Milwaukee
|18,33,35,39,42
|Skooner's Grill & Bar (bar)
|1617 University
|9,10,31,35,47
|United Supermarket (grocery)
|401 Slide
|10,40,42,45,47
|Sprouts Farmers Market (deli)
|8201 Quaker
|7,9,11,32,39,42
|El Charro
|5011 I-27
|6,10,11,15,22,31,37
|Panda Express
|313 University
|2,31,32,34,35,36,39
|82nd Street Café
|3416 82nd
|9,15,18,32,34,35,39,45
|Holiday Park
|4704 4th
|1,6,18,21,28,31,35,45
|George's Restaurant
|5407 4th
|1,7,9,18,20,32,35,45
|O'Hara Japanese Steakhouse
|5217 82nd
|29,32,33,34,35,39,42,45,47
|Lubbock Baked Bliss
|2610 Salem
|
9,10,18,21,28,31,
32,36,39,42,45
|YuYo Japanese Restaurant
|5130 80th
|
2,9,10,18,21,25,28,29,31,32
33,34,35,37,39,41,42,43,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.