Food for Thought Report: 11.9 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

AFC Sushi @ United Supermarket

 401 Slide -
AFC Sushi @ United Supermarket 8010 Frankford -
Auntie Anne's Pretzels 6002 Slide -
Covenant Lakeside 4000 24th -
Cristy's Wood Fired Pizza (mfu) 3201 116th -
Fiesta Center (bar) 1902 E. 4th -
Fiesta Center 1902 E. 4th -
Frios Gourmet Pops 10305 Quaker -
Hickory Farms 6002 Slide -
Kids Are Cool 7112 82nd -
Los Tacos (mfu) 3501 Ave. A -
Lone Star Chefs 2003 16th -
Miss Ann's Classic Diner 3218 34th -
Oumi Sushi @ Sprouts 8201 Quaker -
Salvation Army Mobile Canteen 1111 16th -
Taco Villa 8006 Indiana -
Taqueria Guadalajara 1925 19th -
Treehouse Children's Academy 5044 Frankford -
United Supermarket (coffee) 8010 Frankford -
United Supermarket (grocery) 8010 Frankford -
United Supermarket (bakery) 8010 Frankford -
United Supermarket (produce) 8010 Frankford -
United Supermarket (deli) 8010 Frankford -
United Supermarket (produce) 401 Slide -
VTS 1802 E. 50th -
Wal-Mart (produce) 6315 82nd -
The West Table (bar) 1204 Broadway -
One Violation
Lakeside Care Center 4306 24th 43
Gold Stripe Coffee 2610 Salem 9
Moms Sweet Sensation 313 N. Detroit 18
Sprouts Farmer's Market (bakery) 8201 Quaker 32
Sugarista, LLC 1212 Ave. K 35
United Supermarket (meat) 8010 Frankford 39
Wal-Mart (bakery) 6315 82nd 34
Two or More Violations
Avenue Stop 3311 Ave. Q 31,46
Chick-Fil-A 3210 W. Loop 289 10,35
Chopped & Sliced (mfu) 4804 59th 32,39
One Stop 301 N. University 18,28
The Popcorn Place & More 6002 Slide 39,42
Salvation Army Kitchen 1614 Ave. J 11,39
Skooner's Grill & Bar (restaurant) 1617 University 43,45
Sprouts Famers Market (meat) 8201 Quaker 36,42
Sprouts Famers Market (grocery) 8201 Quaker 29,42
Super 8 Motel 501 Ave. Q 33,47
Thai Pepper 3702 20th 32,35
United Supermarket (meat) 401 Slide 29,42
United Supermarket (deli) 401 Slide 10,45
Wal-Mart (grocery) 6315 82nd 42,45
Wae's Backyard BBQ 2819 Woodrow Rd. 32,34
Hoagie Rollers (mfu) 2724 68th 28,35,38
The West Table (restaurant) 1204 Broadway 18,33,39
Wiley's BBQ 1805 Parkway Dr. 29,35,45
Cinco De Mayo 1636 13th 31,32,34,35
Indiana Stop 7201 Indiana 32,34,42,45
Jersey Mike's Subs 6319 82nd 18,39,45,46
Subway 5015 University 10,31,32,45
Texas Panhandle Fuel 2017 50th 18,37,42,45
United Supermarket (bakery) 401 Slide 9,10,32,45
Wal-Mart (deli) 6315 82nd 18,31,33,39
Rosa's Café & Tortilla 5020 Milwaukee 18,33,35,39,42
Skooner's Grill & Bar (bar) 1617 University 9,10,31,35,47
United Supermarket (grocery) 401 Slide 10,40,42,45,47
Sprouts Farmers Market (deli) 8201 Quaker 7,9,11,32,39,42
El Charro 5011 I-27 6,10,11,15,22,31,37
Panda Express 313 University 2,31,32,34,35,36,39
82nd Street Café 3416 82nd 9,15,18,32,34,35,39,45
Holiday Park 4704 4th 1,6,18,21,28,31,35,45
George's Restaurant 5407 4th 1,7,9,18,20,32,35,45
O'Hara Japanese Steakhouse 5217 82nd 29,32,33,34,35,39,42,45,47
Lubbock Baked Bliss 2610 Salem

9,10,18,21,28,31,

32,36,39,42,45
YuYo Japanese Restaurant 5130 80th

2,9,10,18,21,25,28,29,31,32

33,34,35,37,39,41,42,43,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

