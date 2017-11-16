Food for Thought Report: 11.16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 11.16

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

Ambrosia Catering

 4208 Boston -
Barnes & Noble 6002 Slide -
Café J (front bar) 2605 19th -
Club Luxor 2211 Marsha Sharp -
Smokes & More (drive thru) 2902 Idalou -
Golden Age Nursing Home 2613 34th -
JT & Margaret Talkington ELC 2714 Erskine -
Las Brisas Steakhouse (bar) 4701 112th -
Luckie's Quik Mart 6002 Slide -
My Place Hotel Lubbock 6219 62nd -
Mighty Joe 4444 S. Loop 289 -
Slide Fuel Stop 5002 Slide -
Smokin Joe's 2001 Clovis Road -
Tastee Burgers 2434 Clovis Road -
United Express Fuel 1701 50th -
Whisperwood Nursing & Rehab 5502 4th -
One Violation
Café J (back bar) 2605 19th 37
Guadalupe Early Learning 101 Ave. K 45
United Supermarket (meat) 1701 50th 45
Two or More Violations
Domino's Pizza 1708 Parkway 14,42
Raspados Colima 2203 Clovis Road 9,35
Smokin Joe's 2001 Clovis Road 9,39
Texas Steak Express 606 W. Loop 289 39,42
United Supermarket (produce) 1701 50th 32,39
Rockfish Seafood Grill (bar) 6253 Slide 10,31
Dollar General 2015 50th 28,42,45
Manara Café 2623 34th 18,31,42
Pizza Hut 305 Frankford 32,39,42
Southern Specialty 4320 19th 14,40,45
Stripes (convenience) 5802 98th 10,18,32
Subway 1301 50th 10,42,43
Yellow House 3017 34th 18,22,41
Mi Casita Care Center 2400 Quaker 20,35,39,45,46
United Supermarket (bakery) 1701 50th 10,32,39,42,45
United Supermarket (grocery) 1701 50th 9,18,35,37,42
Las Brisas Steakhouse 4701 112th 10,31,32,39,42,45
August Pies 4820 Ave. Q 19,21,31,33,37,41,45
Café J (restaurant) 2605 19th 9,10,22,32,42,43,45
Koko Club 5201 Ave. Q 22,28,29,42,45,46,47
Hooters 4950 S. Loop 289 2,9,32,39,40,42,45
Rockfish Seafood Grill (kitchen) 6253 Slide 10,14,28,29,32,42,45
Stripes 5802 98th 10,31,32,33,34,37,42
El Paisano Mexican Restaurant 1301 50th 9,10,28,32,35,37,39,45
Fortune Cookie Restaurant 7006 University 10,32,34,37,39,40,42,45
Taqueria Jalisco 2211 Ave. Q 31,32,33,36,39,42,43,45
United Supermarket (Henry D's deli) 1701 50th 2,10,11,28,29,37,39,42
Whataburger 1717 50th 9,28,34,35,37,39,40,42
Mr. Gattis 5001 50th

2,9,10,19,38,31,35,

39,42,45,46,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

