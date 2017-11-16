Food for Thought Report: 11.16

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|
Ambrosia Catering
|4208 Boston
|-
|Barnes & Noble
|6002 Slide
|-
|Café J (front bar)
|2605 19th
|-
|Club Luxor
|2211 Marsha Sharp
|-
|Smokes & More (drive thru)
|2902 Idalou
|-
|Golden Age Nursing Home
|2613 34th
|-
|JT & Margaret Talkington ELC
|2714 Erskine
|-
|Las Brisas Steakhouse (bar)
|4701 112th
|-
|Luckie's Quik Mart
|6002 Slide
|-
|My Place Hotel Lubbock
|6219 62nd
|-
|Mighty Joe
|4444 S. Loop 289
|-
|Slide Fuel Stop
|5002 Slide
|-
|Smokin Joe's
|2001 Clovis Road
|-
|Tastee Burgers
|2434 Clovis Road
|-
|United Express Fuel
|1701 50th
|-
|Whisperwood Nursing & Rehab
|5502 4th
|-
|
One Violation
|Café J (back bar)
|2605 19th
|37
|Guadalupe Early Learning
|101 Ave. K
|45
|United Supermarket (meat)
|1701 50th
|45
|Two or More Violations
|Domino's Pizza
|1708 Parkway
|14,42
|Raspados Colima
|2203 Clovis Road
|9,35
|Smokin Joe's
|2001 Clovis Road
|9,39
|Texas Steak Express
|606 W. Loop 289
|39,42
|United Supermarket (produce)
|1701 50th
|32,39
|Rockfish Seafood Grill (bar)
|6253 Slide
|10,31
|Dollar General
|2015 50th
|28,42,45
|Manara Café
|2623 34th
|18,31,42
|Pizza Hut
|305 Frankford
|32,39,42
|Southern Specialty
|4320 19th
|14,40,45
|Stripes (convenience)
|5802 98th
|10,18,32
|Subway
|1301 50th
|10,42,43
|Yellow House
|3017 34th
|18,22,41
|Mi Casita Care Center
|2400 Quaker
|20,35,39,45,46
|United Supermarket (bakery)
|1701 50th
|10,32,39,42,45
|United Supermarket (grocery)
|1701 50th
|9,18,35,37,42
|Las Brisas Steakhouse
|4701 112th
|10,31,32,39,42,45
|August Pies
|4820 Ave. Q
|19,21,31,33,37,41,45
|Café J (restaurant)
|2605 19th
|9,10,22,32,42,43,45
|Koko Club
|5201 Ave. Q
|22,28,29,42,45,46,47
|Hooters
|4950 S. Loop 289
|2,9,32,39,40,42,45
|Rockfish Seafood Grill (kitchen)
|6253 Slide
|10,14,28,29,32,42,45
|Stripes
|5802 98th
|10,31,32,33,34,37,42
|El Paisano Mexican Restaurant
|1301 50th
|9,10,28,32,35,37,39,45
|Fortune Cookie Restaurant
|7006 University
|10,32,34,37,39,40,42,45
|Taqueria Jalisco
|2211 Ave. Q
|31,32,33,36,39,42,43,45
|United Supermarket (Henry D's deli)
|1701 50th
|2,10,11,28,29,37,39,42
|Whataburger
|1717 50th
|9,28,34,35,37,39,40,42
|Mr. Gattis
|5001 50th
|
2,9,10,19,38,31,35,
39,42,45,46,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
