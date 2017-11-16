Man airlifted to Lubbock after Wednesday night shooting in Lamesa

A man has been airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after being shot in the face in Lamesa, according to officials.

At about 11:45 Wednesday night, the Lamesa Police Department received a call a man who was shot near the intersection of North 9th Street and North Avenue K in Lamesa.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Adam Ogeda of Lamesa with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say Ogeda was stopped in his vehicle at the intersection when the suspects shot multiple times at his vehicle. One of the shots hit him in the head.

He was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

During the investigations, officers identified and found two suspects in the case.

Desi Ray Delgado, 30, and Adrian Delgado, 33, both of Lamesa, were arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail.

Desi Ray Delgado has been charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Delgado has been charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

