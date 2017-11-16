Pep, Texas to host 72nd annual Thanksgiving Festival

In 1945, the community of Pep, Texas hosted a Thanksgiving Day celebration in honor of the safe return of men who served in WWII.

Members of the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church have carried on this tradition for more than 70 years.

This Thanksgiving will be the church's 72nd annual Thanksgiving Festival.

Pep's famous German sausage, turkey, dressing and all of the trimmings will be served on November 23rd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church's country store will be filled with baked goods, crafts, sauerkraut, homemade bread, and festival t-shirts.

Children can enjoy a fishpond and grab bags full of surprises.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the church.

Adult plates will cost $12 and $6 for children age 6 and under.

Takeout plates are available until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day and may be picked up at the parish hall for $12 each.

The famous German and breakfast sausage will be on sale in the parish hall Wednesday, November 22nd from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sausage will also be for sale during the festival.

Pep is located in northwestern Hockley County on Hwy 303.

To arrive coming from Highway 54, turn south on Hwy 303.

If you are coming from Hwy 114, turn north on Hwy 303.

For more information, contact the parish hall at 806-933-4355.

