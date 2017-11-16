15-year-old killed in Parmer Co. farming accident

Officials with the Parmer County Sheriff's office were called to a cotton field around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a possible agricultural-related death.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old worker had been buried in a cotton module.

Officials believe the teen's death was farm equipment-related but the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy has been ordered, but officials have not released the name of the teen.

The cotton field is located on County Road BB and County Road 12 in rural Parmer County, east of Farwell and north of Muleshoe.

