15-year-old killed in Parmer Co. farming accident identified

Officials with the Parmer County Sheriff's office were called to a cotton field around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 about a possible agricultural-related death.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old worker had been buried in a cotton module.

The teen has been identified as 15-year-old Nicholas Dyck of Muleshoe.

Officials believe the teen's death was farm equipment-related but the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The cotton field is located on County Road BB and County Road 12 in rural Parmer County, east of Farwell and north of Muleshoe.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.

Nicholas' funeral was Monday, November 20 in Seminole.

