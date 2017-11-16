15-year-old killed in Parmer Co. farming accident identified - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

15-year-old killed in Parmer Co. farming accident identified

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Nicholas Dyck (Source: GoFundMe) Nicholas Dyck (Source: GoFundMe)
PARMER COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Officials with the Parmer County Sheriff's office were called to a cotton field around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 about a possible agricultural-related death.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old worker had been buried in a cotton module.

The teen has been identified as 15-year-old Nicholas Dyck of Muleshoe.

Officials believe the teen's death was farm equipment-related but the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The cotton field is located on County Road BB and County Road 12 in rural Parmer County, east of Farwell and north of Muleshoe.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses. 

Nicholas' funeral was Monday, November 20 in Seminole.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against his 'liberal' rival

    Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against his 'liberal' rival

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:12 AM EST2017-11-22 08:12:08 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:58 GMT

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

  • US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:01 AM EST2017-11-22 08:01:45 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:36 GMT

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

  • FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:24 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    •   
Powered by Frankly