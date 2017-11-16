600 stuffed animals donated to LPD for kids in traumatic situations

Hundreds of children around the region will now have something to brighten their day after experiencing a traumatic incident.

Today more than 600 stuffed animals were donated to the Lubbock Police Department.

The Dogs, cats, and bunnies were purchased through donations made my Petsmart customers.

Something Gregg Morgan, the Manager at Petsmart, says is a great community program.

"You know, every year we have our first responders that, in a lot of cases, spend their own money to have something to give to a child after a domestic issue, accident, or, you know, related issues. We just like the fact that our customers are generous enough to be able to give back to the community, and we've partnered with our friends at Lubbock Police department to be able to do just that."

Petsmart is still selling those stuffed animals today---You can take a stuffed animal home, or donate it back to Petsmart where employees will deliver them to UMC Children's hospital.

