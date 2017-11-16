FULL VIDEO: Texas legislators discussing campus carry, gun contr - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

FULL VIDEO: Texas legislators discussing campus carry, gun control at TTU forum

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

PoliTech will be hosting a forum on campus carry and gun control, Thursday night at the City Bank Conference Center in United Supermarkets Arena. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

"The group of seven panelists includes representatives from national special-interest groups and state legislators from across the political spectrum."

Confirmed panelists:

  • Senator Charles Perry (R), Texas District 28
  • Rep. John Frullo (R), Texas District 84
  • Miguel Levario (D), Candidate for US Congress
  • Ed Scruggs, Texas Gun Sense
  • CJ Grisham, Open Carry Texas
  • Julie Gavran, Keep Guns Off Campus
  • Chad Hasty, KFYO Talk Radio

You can learn more at www.poli-tech.org and see the live stream at www.youtube.com/politechttu.

