FULL VIDEO: Texas legislators discussing campus carry, gun control at TTU forum

PoliTech will be hosting a forum on campus carry and gun control, Thursday night at the City Bank Conference Center in United Supermarkets Arena. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

"The group of seven panelists includes representatives from national special-interest groups and state legislators from across the political spectrum."

Confirmed panelists:

Senator Charles Perry (R), Texas District 28

Rep. John Frullo (R), Texas District 84

Miguel Levario (D), Candidate for US Congress

Ed Scruggs, Texas Gun Sense

CJ Grisham, Open Carry Texas

Julie Gavran, Keep Guns Off Campus

Chad Hasty, KFYO Talk Radio

You can learn more at www.poli-tech.org and see the live stream at www.youtube.com/politechttu.

