Former TTU football star meets the Lubbock-Cooper ISD staff who saved his life

A little more than a month after his heart attack, Red Raider offensive tackle and All-American (1975-77) Dan Irons finally met the faculty and staff at Lubbock-Cooper ISD he credits with saving his life.

Irons is now a school furniture and equipment salesman. On October 2, he was meeting with Lubbock-Cooper ISD officials at the school's administration building when he collapsed in the parking lot and went into cardiac arrest.

"John Windham was the first to find me," Irons said. "He started CPR immediately. Kristy Rose and Heather Riley, they are both registered nurses here. Chris Alderson, Reuben Reyes, Rick Saldana and Lacey, they are all police officers who were helping."

Irons tells KCBD it was an amazing day, getting to return to the school and thank everyone who took part in the life-saving efforts.

"It’s amazing these people knew what to do, but what else is amazing is they had the courage to do it," Irons said. " I’m sure that’s a scary situation to get in there and get your hands dirty, but they did and I’m thankful. They saved my life and I’m grateful."

Irons said the meeting helped with realizing exactly what happened in those terrifying moments because he doesn't anything, including the hours before he arrived at the school.

"I’m glad it happened right outside the door rather than down the highway," Irons said. "It was a scary event but it all turned out good."

With the lengthy time Irons was in cardiac arrest, his doctor told him he is lucky to not have any brain or heart damage and says the folks at the school and EMS paramedics took great care of him.

"I’m just totally convinced God had the right people in the right place at the right time," Irons said. "I’m very fortunate. I’ve got some new friends for life. They are my heroes."

