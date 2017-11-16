Former TTU football star meets the Lubbock-Cooper ISD staff who saved his life

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold.
The divide between the state and national GOP reached new depths late Wednesday as more allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative.
The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota, but officials don't believe it has polluted water.
GOP officials have suggested in recent days that Trump was wary of wading into issues of sexual impropriety given the previous claims against him.
The House passage of the bill Thursday on a mostly party-line vote brought nearer the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades, but thorny problems await in the Senate.
