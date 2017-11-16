8 Bands left in the Battle of the Bands

We started with 40 area high school bands and now just eight are left in the Battle of the Bands.

You can see a current bracket, the official rules, and vote at the official Battle of the Bands website here.

Here are this week’s results at KCBD.com

Floydada received 82 percent of the vote to eliminate Seagraves

New Deal earned 89 percent to advance past Brownfield

In a battle of the last 2A State Band Champions, Whiteface edged Ropes by just 53 percent to win 51 percent to 49 percent.

Lubbock Cooper picked up 83 percent to stop Estacado.

The winning bands will move into the round of eight and will be back up for the vote starting Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m. at kcbd.com.

Up for the vote now at kcbd.com

Spur vs. Tahoka

Olton vs. Levelland

With Thanksgiving, voting will stay open until next Friday at 3 p.m. and I’ll have the results next Friday at 6 p.m.

Remember we go from eight to four to one. So winning this next round puts you in the final two weeks of voting at kcbd.com.

Who will win the Giant Championship Trophy and the $3,000 Grand Prize? Vote at kcbd.com.

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Sonic & South Plains College.

