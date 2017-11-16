Lubbock man fighting for his life after flesh-eating bacteria diagnosis

39 year-old Daniel Martinez is fighting for his life at University Medical Center after being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, otherwise known as, flesh-eating bacteria.

Martinez's family says this all started with a cut on his leg and he was not around any bodies of water and are unsure how he came in contact with this disease.

After eight surgeries, his leg was amputated and things were looking up for Martinez. Days later, he started having more complications and his family was told he was in septic shock.

Then, his family faced a daunting reality. Doctors told them, too much of his intestines had been damaged in order for Martinez to live.

Now, family members are faced with many difficult decisions.

Martinez does not have life insurance and his family is asking the community for help for medical costs.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for those who wish to donate.

