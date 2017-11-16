Food for Thought: 11/16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 11/16

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It's a short order in this week's Food for Thought, but the menu is full of top performers.

  • Ambrosia Catering
  • Barnes & Noble at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall)
  • Tastee Burger at 2434 Clovis Rd

RELATED LINK: Full report for 11/16

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly