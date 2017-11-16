Coronado High's Stonie Carrillo signs her letter of intent

The Coronado High Mustangs softball program dominates on the softball diamond and today Senior Stonie Carrillo signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Vernon College in Wichita Falls, Texas next fall.

Carrillo will play under Head Softball Coach Brittanie Talley for the Chaps. She says she is blessed for the opportunity to play collegiate softball and it's a dream come true.

"Honestly it is, like I wouldn't know where to be if it wasn't for my family who always supported me and to always encourage me to do my best," says Carrillo. "As soon as I went to the campus, it was on a Sunday and I just felt welcomed in that area and that enviornment. All the girls, we bonded really great and I just loved stepping on the field with every single one of those girls."

