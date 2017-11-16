Missing 15-year-old girl found safe - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Delores Gomez is 15 (Source: Lubbock Police Department) Delores Gomez is 15 (Source: Lubbock Police Department)

Lubbock police say a missing teenager is safe.

Family members reported 15-year-old Delores Gomez missing around 6:00 p.m.. Thursday when she did not return home from Coronado High School.

After seeing the information on the news, Lubbock police received word that she had been at a friend's home.

