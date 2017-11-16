End Zone Playoff Scores: 11/16

Here's Pete with your End Zone playoff scores for Thursday night.
Wellman-Union 15
Balmorhea 78
Guthrie 14
Blackwell 61
Andrews 48
Borger 21
Seminole 43
Dalhart 6
Monahans 41
Denver City 21
Stratford 55
Floydada 7
Shallowater 62
Grape Creek 0
Lockney 12
Gruver 64
Estacado 45
Mountain View 0
Farwell 39
Roscoe 32
Wellington 60
Shamrock 12
Canadian 63
Stanton 6
Perryton 14
Sweetwater 60
Colorado City 35
Tulia 14
Lefors 6
Valley 59
