End Zone Playoff Scores: 11/16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Playoff Scores: 11/16

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Pete with your End Zone playoff scores for Thursday night.

Wellman-Union 15
Balmorhea 78

Guthrie 14
Blackwell 61

Andrews 48
Borger 21

Seminole 43
Dalhart 6

Monahans 41
Denver City 21

Stratford 55
Floydada 7

Shallowater 62
Grape Creek 0

Lockney 12
Gruver 64

Estacado 45
Mountain View 0

Farwell 39
Roscoe 32

Wellington 60
Shamrock 12

Canadian 63
Stanton 6

Perryton 14
Sweetwater 60

Colorado City 35
Tulia 14

Lefors 6
Valley 59

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly