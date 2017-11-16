End Zone Playoff Scores: 11/16

Here's Pete with your End Zone playoff scores for Thursday night.

Wellman-Union 15

Balmorhea 78

Guthrie 14

Blackwell 61

Andrews 48

Borger 21

Seminole 43

Dalhart 6

Monahans 41

Denver City 21

Stratford 55

Floydada 7

Shallowater 62

Grape Creek 0

Lockney 12

Gruver 64

Estacado 45

Mountain View 0

Farwell 39

Roscoe 32

Wellington 60

Shamrock 12

Canadian 63

Stanton 6

Perryton 14

Sweetwater 60

Colorado City 35

Tulia 14

Lefors 6

Valley 59

