Lubbock reaches new high, 88 degrees on Friday

So far, 88 degrees in Lubbock, a new record for the day, and it could go higher.

Saturday we have a wind advisory with winds of 25-35 with gusts to 45 mph from early morning through mid afternoon.

Much colder Saturday, with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the range of 53-58 degrees for the South Plains.

It will be dry and mostly sunny. Colder Sunday morning with lows in the mid 20s and afternoon high near 60 degrees.

