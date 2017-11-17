Lubbock man sentenced to more than 15 years for production of child pornography

A Lubbock man accused of enticing three underage girls into prostitution took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. On Friday morning, he was sentenced to 188 months, more than 15.5 years, in federal prison.

Tarvinn Djuan Williams, 29, was accused of impersonating a woman on Facebook to entice three different girls into prostitution. He also was accused of enticing a 17-year-old girl into producing and sharing a pornographic photo of herself.

Williams was arrested on April 27 and indicted by a grand jury on May 17, charged with three counts of enticing a minor into prostitution and one count of production of child pornography.

The maximum penalty is at least 15 years in prison but not more than 30.

