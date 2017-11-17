VA Outpatient Clinic remains open after water line break

The Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic at 6104 Avenue Q South Drive is still open as they deal with a water line break on the property.

The building owners are working to fix the situation and they expect to have service restored by Monday morning.

The clinic remains open during the outage and they assure patients that "the facility has sterile water and hand sanitizer on hand to provide a safe environment for our Veterans, visitors and staff."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.