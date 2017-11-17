GoFundMe established for family of man struck by flesh-eating bacteria

Family members describe Daniel "Gabriel" Martinez as someone who loves life and loves his family.

"Even now with the situation that's going on, he's in his bed, he's well aware of what's going to happen but he's laughing, he's joking, he's even dancing in his bed, he's just having fun with everybody," said Martinez's cousin, Chris Covarrubio.

Martinez was diagnosed with a flesh-eating bacteria infection more than a month ago.

His doctors told him he has a weakened immune system due to being on dialysis three times a week, so he was more susceptible to contracting it.

Family members say Martinez first had a cut on his leg that became infected with the flesh-eating bacteria. After eight surgeries, his leg was amputated above the knee and things were looking up.

Days later, Martinez began complaining about stomach pain and his family was told he had an infection in his intestines and was in septic shock. Doctors told Martinez and his family that his intestines are too severely damaged for Martinez to survive.

Now, family members are facing many difficult decisions.

"None of us ever thought something like this was going to happen to our family," Covarrubio said.

Martinez has a 13 year-old son and right now, his family says they are scrambling trying to make ends meet for his funeral.

"He just turned 39, we never thought about life insurance, he doesn't have any life insurance," said family member Annie Green.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

