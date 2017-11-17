Texas Tech-TCU to bring back the Saddle Trophy Saturday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech and TCU will renew their battle for the Saddle Trophy beginning Saturday morning when the Horned Frogs travel to Jones AT&T Stadium for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The two schools played for the Saddle Trophy for 10 seasons from 1961-70 before the trophy suddenly disappeared. After discussions between both schools, Texas Tech and TCU have created a replica saddle that will be presented to the winner each season moving forward.

“We are excited to bring back the Saddle Trophy,” Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “(TCU Athletics Director) Chris Del Conte and I have discussed bringing back the saddle several times to honor this great series that dates back to our time in the Southwest Conference. We look forward to playing for the saddle for many years to come.”

The Red Raiders shut out a 21st-ranked TCU team in the first-ever battle for the Saddle Trophy in 1961, which at the time was dubbed the “West Texas Championship.” The two schools ultimately finished 5-5 against each other during the “West Texas Championship” era and then continued to face each other annually from 1971 until the Southwest Conference’s closure in 1995.

The new saddle was created by M.L. Leddy’s Boots and Saddlery in Fort Worth. It sits on a stands and includes the logos for both TCU and Texas Tech. The scores for 59 years of the series are represented on the Saddle Trophy stand with adornment of the trophy plates to equal 100 years.

The saddle will travel in a case to Lubbock and be presented to the winning team following Saturday’s game. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. with television coverage provided on FOX Sports 1.