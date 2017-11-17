TCU vs. Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

The Red Raiders got back in the win column for the first time since October 7th, and now they return to the Jones for their home finale against TCU.

Where the Horned Frogs come into Lubbock according to the ESPN Power Index with a 73-percent chance to beat Texas Tech.

So here are my 3 keys to victory for the Red Raiders to beat TCU, and get their sixth win of the season.

Play a complete game: This one is a must for the Red Raiders. We haven’t really seen Texas Tech play a complete game all season long. So, it is vital that the Red Raiders do that this week, as the 12th ranked Horned Frogs come to town. Especially since, TCU is coming off a tough loss to Oklahoma. (Pretty much eliminating TCU out of Big 12 title contingency.)

Get pressure on Shawn Robinson: It was announced Friday, that TCU quarterback Kenny Hill will not make the trip to Lubbock. In his place, is true freshman quarterback Shawn Robinson. Robinson comes into the game with zero starting experience, and without their leading rusher Darius Anderson. So, it is important that the Red Raider defense gets some pressure on the young quarterback, and force him into making decisions that he isn’t ready for.

Win the Turnover Margin: Another must for the team. Last week against Baylor, the Red Raiders were plus-3 in the turnover battle and that was really the difference in the game. If Texas Tech wants to win this week, they will have to do the same. TCU comes into the contest ranked first in almost every defensive category in the Big 12 Conference. With a freshman quarterback starting for TCU, the Red Raiders must win this battle.

Final Thoughts: The Red Raiders have lost 14 in a row against AP-ranked teams, tied for the second-longest such streak in school history (15 straight from 1958-65).

If the Red Raiders can do these 3 keys, I’d look for them to upset TCU and end the second longest losing streak against AP-ranked teams in program history.

