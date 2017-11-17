3 brothers find a South Plains forever family on National Adoption Day

Eighteen families adopted 31 children at the Lubbock County Courthouse Friday on National Adoption Day. The Zuniga family from Ralls gave 3-year-old Tony, 5-year-old Xavier and 7-year-old Robert a chance at a new life.

"The kids are getting a fresh start," Ulysses Zuniga said. "Everything in the past is wiped out. We’re doing it for the kids."

Ulysses and his wife Ida were chosen by the boys' birth mother to provide the trio with a stable home after caring for them for more than a year.

"We expected her to get them back, but as we grew with the kids and the kids stayed longer we just enjoyed them, loved them and I just didn't want to give them back," Ida said. "I prayed about it and I think God answered my prayers and they’re mine."

The Zuniga family is one of 30 families adopting through Buckner Children and Family Services this year. That's a record for Buckner compared to 11 adoptions in 2015 and 2016.

"Family is the main thing and to keep the boys together, that was our main focus," Ulysses said. "If we didn’t step up to the plate, they probably would have been separated and who knows what kind of life they would have had."

Ida said the boys were dressed in white shirts to symbolize how their parents see them as angels in their new life. The boys' parents are striving to provide them with as much love as possible.

"We just hope for the best for all of us," Ida said. "With God’s will, we are great."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.