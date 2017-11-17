Infant girl suffers life-threatening head wound in domestic violence incident, police searching for suspect

An 11-month-old infant girl is being treated at UMC after suffering a life-threatening head wound in an act of domestic violence.

Clovis police say the girl was struck on the head with a glass jar with a candle inside. When police arrived, the infant was bleeding profusely from wounds she had received.

She was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center (PRMC) and was subsequently transported to UMC for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The child’s mother also received a head wound. She was treated and released from PRMC. Another child, six months old was in a small crib in the living room when the violence occurred.

Police are searching for the man suspected of this child abuse, 31-year-old Jackie Lee Cubit, Jr. Police say the girl's mother called police but Cubit fled the scene before they arrived.

Cubit is a black male, approximately 5’8 tall, weighing about 209 pounds. Police say he only recently moved to Clovis, New Mexico in August 2017, after living in Lubbock, Texas.

Cubit is wanted for Abuse of a Child (1st degree felony), Abuse of a Child (3rd degree felony), and Aggravated Battery on a Household Member (3rd degree felony). Cubit is currently wanted by Texas law enforcement for Domestic Assault and a Parole Violation.

Anyone having any information as to Jackie Lee Cubit Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

