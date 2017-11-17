Lady Raiders continue home stand with Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team is back in action on Sunday, Nov. 19, taking on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders (1-1) and the Golden Lions (2-0) are slated for a 2 p.m. tip off, which will be streamed live on TexasTech.TV, and can be heard on the Texas Tech Sports Network on 107.7 FM. As always, live stats will also be available via TexasTech.Statbroadcast.com.

Sunday will be the fourth meeting between the two programs, who have met every other year since 2013, with the first matchup coming in 2009. All three games have been played in Lubbock and have treated the Lady Raiders to a 3-0 lead in the series. Two of the three meetings have resulted in 30+ point victories for Tech, taking down the Golden Lions by scores of: 97-57 (2009) & 84-40 (2015), along with a 58-50 win in 2013. The Lady Raiders are also 17-1 all-time against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Tech continues its home stand with game three of six-straight contests at the United Supermarkets Arena. After falling in the season opener to Texas State, the Lady Raiders rebounded to an 82-63 rout of Florida A&M on Wednesday to pick up their first win of the year. After Sunday’s contest, Tech will take on UMass Lowell (Nov. 22), Texas A&M (Nov. 26) and LSU (Nov. 30) to wrap the first home stretch of games.