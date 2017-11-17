Early game days mean good news for Lubbock restaurants

This will be the seventh 11 a.m. kickoff for the Red Raiders as they take on the Horned Frogs Saturday morning. While some businesses and restaurants are feeling pressure from the early starts, Walk-on's says they don't mind opening a little early.

"We open early typically for 11 a.m. Games we open about 10:30 a.m. We usually have a crowd here about 10:40 a.m. So it works out, we'll get hit early," said manager, Dylan Burton.

11 a.m. kickoff means customers come early for the game and leave early, creating a steady turn over on tables rather than customers hanging out to wait for a later game.

"We don't have as much of the game day environment as a 7 p.m. game would because you don't have as many people coming in for the game, but we do have a lot of turnover. I think we do get more business because we turn over and then we have our normal Saturday night," said server, Madison Lewis.

Early kickoffs are also very good for food sales.

"We have a food first mentality, so that's what we sell most of is our food. That helps out with families as well. Not only are you getting to drink and watch the game but you're getting some really good food," Burton said.

People coming in early to eat also increases their alcohol sales.

"I think at 11 a.m., people probably come in more to eat and watch the game but when they sit down it's a sports bar so obviously you're going to have people that drink as well. So having people come in early to eat kind of helps us increase and be able to sell the alcohol at 11 a.m," Lewis said.

"We love football season. It's the best season, super busy too," Burton said.

So if you don't plan on going to the game Saturday, you might keep your local restaurants and businesses in mind.

