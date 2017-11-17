Anthony Carter sentenced to 90 years for selling synthetic marij - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Anthony Carter sentenced to 90 years for selling synthetic marijuana

Anthony Carter, 50 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Anthony Carter, 50 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man will be heading to prison for 90 years for his role in selling synthetic marijuana.

50-year-old Anthony Carter was sentenced Friday for first degree felony possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.

Carter, who owns the Tobacco Road stores in Lubbock, was indicted back in May.

He was also fined $100,000.

