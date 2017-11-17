End Zone Scores: 11/17

Here's Pete with your Friday night playoff scores and highlights.
Panhandle 30
Abernathy 21
Plainview 14
Abilene Cooper 63
Dallas Fairhill
All Saints Sat.
Monterey 54
Amarillo 31
Idalou 23
Childress 44
Levelland 28
Clint 7
Muleshoe 35
Crane 29
Wall 55
Friona 22
Lubbock Titans
FW THESA Sat.
Klondike 0
Garden City 68
Sands 83
Grandfalls 41
Anton 8
Happy 56
Jayton 54
Highland 30
Lorenzo 42
Knox City 88
Grace Prep 0
Lubbock Christian 55
Dumas 27
Lubbock Cooper 28
Trinity Christian
McKinney Christian Sat.
Whitharral 70
Motley County 38
McLean 89
Nazareth 49
Post 39
Ozona 19
Amherst 27
Petersburg 58
Coronado 51
Randall 35
New Deal 39
Sanford Fritch 8
Follett 48
Silverton 0
Kermit
Slaton Sat.
Argyle 56
Snyder 21
Hamlin 28
SpringLake-Earth 14
Ropes 62
Spur 16
Borden County 60
Sterling City 0
Seagraves 44
Sudan 6
West Texas
Sundown Sat.
Bovina 48
Tahoka 19
Plainview Christian
Temple Holy Trinity Sat.
