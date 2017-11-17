End Zone Scores: 11/17 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 11/17

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Pete with your Friday night playoff scores and highlights.

Panhandle 30
Abernathy 21

Plainview 14
Abilene Cooper 63

Dallas Fairhill
All Saints  Sat.

Monterey 54
Amarillo 31

Idalou 23
Childress 44

Levelland 28
Clint 7

Muleshoe 35
Crane 29

Wall 55
Friona 22

Lubbock Titans
FW THESA  Sat.

Klondike 0
Garden City 68

Sands 83
Grandfalls 41

Anton 8
Happy 56

Jayton 54
Highland 30

Lorenzo 42
Knox City 88

Grace Prep 0
Lubbock Christian 55

Dumas 27
Lubbock Cooper 28

Trinity Christian
McKinney Christian  Sat.

Whitharral 70
Motley County 38

McLean 89
Nazareth 49

Post 39
Ozona 19

Amherst 27
Petersburg 58

Coronado 51
Randall 35

New Deal 39
Sanford Fritch 8

Follett 48
Silverton 0

Kermit
Slaton  Sat.

Argyle 56
Snyder 21

Hamlin 28
SpringLake-Earth 14

Ropes 62
Spur 16

Borden County 60
Sterling City 0

Seagraves 44
Sudan 6

West Texas
Sundown  Sat.

Bovina 48
Tahoka 19

Plainview Christian
Temple Holy Trinity  Sat.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly