TCU over Texas Tech 27-3 on Senior Day

The Texas Tech football team hosted No.12 TCU on Senior Day at the Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs battled it out for the Saddle Trophy in the West Texas Championship.

Texas Tech jumped out 3-0 after a 22-yard field goal by Clayton Hatfield with 6:08 left to play in the first. The Red Raider defense kept TCU out of the end zone in the first quarter. Both teams only had one possession in the first quarter.

Later in the second, the Horned Frogs took the lead after a 2-yard run by KaVonte Turpin. The extra point by Cole Bunce made it 7-3 TCU, 14:54 second quarter.

The Red Raiders tried for a 47-yard field goal by Hatfield, but it's no good and the score was still 7-3 TCU.

The Horned Frogs got another shot before the half. Bunce nailed a 43-yard field goal, giving TCU a 10-3 halftime lead.

TCU's defense held Nic Shimonek to only 48 yards in the first half, as well as shutting out the Red Raider offense for three quarters.

Late in the third, TCU scored with a Shawn Robinson to Jalen Reagor connection and TCU went up 2 to make the score, 17-3.

It got worse in the 4th quarter for Texas Tech, after another TCU field goal the Red Raider give it right back when Jeff Gladney intercepted Nic Shimonek's pass to Dylan Cantrell and took it 93 yards for the pick six.

Texas Tech falls to 5-5 and 2-5 in the Big 12 while No. 12 TCU improves to 8-2 and 5-2 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders return to action on Friday as they travel to Austin to face Texas with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

