Hard freeze expected Saturday night into Sunday

Our strong cold front tracked across the area before daybreak Saturday morning as expected.

Our official high temperature will go down as 66 degrees which occurred at 12:22 a.m. The daytime high so far has been 58 degrees. Our low of 47 degrees occurred at 8:01 a.m. and will likely drop below that value before midnight, so our climate report will be backwards today. Our high was after midnight this morning and our low will likely occur shortly before midnight tonight.

The peak wind gust has officially been 46 mph at Lubbock International Airport and 42 mph at KCBD. The highest wind gust within our viewing area has been 54 mph at the Texas Tech Mesonet sites near Jayton and Snyder. Spur peaked at 53 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A few high clouds are possible overnight Saturday, which could affect our eventual low temperature, but most areas will fall into the middle and upper 20's for the Lubbock area. Models show 26 or 27 degrees at Lubbock. Areas near Muleshoe could fall into the teens. Overnight, winds slowly return to the south after midnight.

SUNDAY:

Southerly winds return across the entire viewing area. This will promote a slow warming trend, but it remains cool. Highs should end up between 55 and 60 degrees. Low humidity values continue.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer with gusty southwest winds. Highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Elevated fire dangers.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, windy and slightly cooler. Highs in the middle to upper 60's. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Normally the busiest travel day of the year. Sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's. No precipitation as of today's model runs.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Earlier model runs that were showing cold weather are transitioning to mild and dry with highs in the lower to middle 70's.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Elevated fire dangers. Highs in the middle to upper 70's.

NEXT SATURDAY/SUNDAY:

Earlier suggestions of a cold front are still being indicated, but much warmer than earlier indicated. Still needs to be watched.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.