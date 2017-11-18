Hard freeze expected Saturday night into Sunday

Roy Moore's staunchest supporters say they won't quit him in the Alabama Senate rate because he never quit them.
Roy Moore's staunchest supporters say they won't quit him in the Alabama Senate rate because he never quit them.
Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.
Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.
Mel Tillis gained fame in the 1970s with a string of successful hits. He had six No. 1 singles and more than 30 top 10 hits and was named the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year in 1976.
Mel Tillis gained fame in the 1970s with a string of successful hits. He had six No. 1 singles and more than 30 top 10 hits and was named the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year in 1976.
GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause _ but not everyone is sticking with him.
GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause _ but not everyone is sticking with him.
Residents of high-tax states would be affected most by the GOP's plan to eliminate or reduce the deduction for state and local taxes, but the change also could affect millions of other filers, including some in...
Residents of high-tax states would be affected most by the GOP's plan to eliminate or reduce the deduction for state and local taxes, but the change also could affect millions of other filers, including some in Republican-led states.