End Zone Area Round Playoff Pairings

27 of our West Texas teams have made it into the Area Round. Here are your playoff pairings.

5A Division I

Monterey vs. EP Andress, 8 p.m. Friday Grande in Midland

Coronado vs EP Del Valle, 4 p.m. Friday in Roswell, NM

5A Division II

Lubbock Cooper vs. EP Parkland, 4 p.m. Friday Grande in Midland

4A Division I

Estacado vs WF Hirschi, 7 p.m. Friday Wildcat Stadium in Abilene

Levelland vs Argyle, 7 p.m. Friday In Clyde

4A Division II

Seminole vs. Iowa Park, 2 p.m. Friday Wildcat Stadium in Abilene

Sweetwater vs Vernon, 7 p.m. Friday in Breckenridge

3A Division I

Shallowater vs. Brock, 7 p.m. Friday in Vernon

Slaton vs. Comanche, 3 p.m. Friday Shotwell Stadium in Abilene

Muleshoe vs Merkel, 2 p.m. Friday In Childress

2A Division I

New Deal vs Post, 4 p.m. Friday in Littlefield

Sundown vs. Stamford, 3 p.m. Friday at Plains Capital Park in Lubbock

2A Division II

Seagraves vs Gruver, 6 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium in Canyon

Farwell vs Wellington, 1 p.m. Friday in Plainview

Bovina vs Clarendon, 2 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium in Canyon

1A Division I

Happy vs Ropes, 5 p.m. Saturday in Lockney

Borden County vs Buena Vista, 6 p.m. at Rankin Friday

1A Division II

Whitharral vs Valley, 7 p.m. Friday In Lockney

Petersburg vs Follett, 5 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Jayton vs Sands, 3 p.m. Friday In Hermleigh

TAPPS

Lubbock Christian vs Dallas Shelton, 2 p.m. Saturday at McMurry in Abilene

All Saints vs Waco Live Oak, 2 p.m. Saturday in Santa Anna

Plainview Christian vs Longview Christian Heritage, TBD possibly 1 p.m. Saturday in Bryson

Home School

Lubbock Titans vs FEAST Patriots, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Water Valley

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.