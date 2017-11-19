I Beat Pete: Paintball Paper Turkey Shoot in Turkey, Texas

With Thanksgiving coming up this week, let me wish all of our viewers a blessed and Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

This week I headed out to Valley High School out in the Turkey and Quitaque area for a paintball paper turkey shoot.

We faced the students including many members of the #2 10-1 Valley Patriot Football team that will play next Friday at 7 at Lockney against Whitharral.

Taking aim at paper turkey targets we scored 5 points for a direct hit or 3 if in the body and 1 point on a feather.

Valley has 45’d 6 teams this season so we didn’t want to get 45’d.

Check out the challenge and Happy Thanksgiving.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

