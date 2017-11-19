Lady Raiders outpace UAPB for 74-47 win

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The Lady Raiders picked up their second win of the season with a strong 74-47 victory over previously-undefeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech (2-1) utilized its size and length inside to outscore the Golden Lions (2-1), 34-12, in the paint and outworked UAPB, 44-32, on the glass, including 19 boards on the offensive end that led to 15 second chance points.

All five starters finished with double-digit point totals on Sunday with senior Brielle Blaire leading the way for the second straight contest. Blaire tallied 16 points against UAPB after pouring in 18 in Wednesday's win over Florida A&M. She also pulled down six rebounds and served up four assists.

Joining Blaire in double-digit scoring was senior Dayo Olabode (15), sophomore Brittany Brewer (12), junior Recee' Caldwell (11) and senior Jada Terry (10). Olabode and Terry both came one rebound away from a double-double after each picking up nine boards.

Tech led 21-14 after the first quarter and then splashed home three-straight triples during a 1:09 stretch in the second period, igniting a 12-2 run that stretched Tech's lead to 22. Olabode and Blaire combined for 21 first-half points to push Tech to a 44-27 lead at the break.

A stifling defensive effort in the third frame helped Tech build a 60-39 lead through three quarters of play. Brewer supplied the energy inside, recording a trio of blocks in the frame, as the Lady Raiders held the Golden Lions to 24 percent shooting.

Tech finished the afternoon by limiting Pine Bluff to 32 percent shooting and forced 18 Golden Lion turnovers while committing just 10 of its own, leading to a 24-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next, the Lady Raiders start the second half of their six-game home stand against UMass Lowell on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

POST-GAME NOTES

Texas Tech improves to 4-0 all-time against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Tech's 44-point first half was its highest scoring half of the season.

Senior Brielle Blaire led the Lady Raiders in scoring for the second straight game with 16.

With a season-high 15 points Sunday, senior Dayo Olabode has been in double figures in all three contests this season.

Senior Jada Terry had a season-high nine rebounds to go with 10 points.

The Lady Raiders improve to 18-1 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference foes.

Ranked No. 2 nationally in fewest fouls per game, Tech continued the trend Sunday as they opened the game with over 18 minutes of action before committing a foul. Averaging 11 fouls per game, Tech was called only twice in the first half.

Senior Ionna McKenzie recorded her first point of the season Sunday, while newcomer Lauren Harrison received her first action as a Lady Raider.

Sunday's starting five of Recee' Caldwell, Brittany Brewer, Jada Terry, Dayo Olabode and Brielle Blaire was Tech's third starting lineup in three games.