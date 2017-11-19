Coldest morning of Fall so far, warmer on Monday

It was cold Sunday morning across the viewing area. Lubbock officially reported a low temperature of 24 degrees for the coldest morning of the fall season so far. We hit 59 degrees for the afternoon high.

TOP COLD SPOTS ACCORDING TO TEXAS TECH MESONET:

Muleshoe - 16

Levelland - 19

Aiken - 20

Anton - 20

Olton - 20

Floydada - 21

Plainview - 21

Seagraves - 21

Silverton - 21

Vigo Park (Swisher Co) - 21

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High clouds will move across the area. Winds have returned to the southwest. This means we can expect slightly warmer temperatures although 20s and 30s will be widespread. No precipitation is expected.

MONDAY:

Southwest winds and mostly sunny skies should warm temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the majority of the viewing area. Southwest winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph. Elevated fire dangers exist during the afternoon hours.

TUESDAY:

Strong cold front moves through the area. Windy and cooler with highs in the 60s. Models show north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. Similar to Saturday's front, but not as cold.

WEDNESDAY:

Morning freeze possible. Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Less wind.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Mild Turkey Day with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm. Gusty southwest winds. Elevated fire dangers. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY:

Windy and cooler. Front possible. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Models continue warming the extended forecast from previous model runs. Still need to watch for backdoor cold front during the weekend.

