End Zone Team of the Week: Whitharral Panthers

The End Zone Team of the Week is the Whitharral Panthers, after beating Motley County 70-38 to advance in the playoffs.

Coming into the game, the Panthers were 45-point underdogs to the Matadors.

Head Coach Clayton Fryar and the Panthers came by our KCBD Studios to talk about the win over Motley County, and what’s ahead for the team.

