DPS identifies victim in fatal semi-truck rollover in Plainview

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) worked an early morning fatality in Hale County. The crash happened just before 7 a.m.

According to officials, a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling southbound on I-27 just south of US 70 when it went off into the center median, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned into the center median.

The driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

I-27 was closed to southbound traffic and all traffic was detoured onto the service road. The semi was loaded with diesel fuel and had to be contained and emptied into another tanker.

The driver has been identified as Jerry Dean Heggestad, 48, of Hereford Tx

I-27 is now reopened.

