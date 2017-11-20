TTU officials give all-clear after suspicious package removed from campus

Emergency alerts from Texas Tech University say Texas Tech police have given the all-clear and students and staff are able to re-enter Talkington Hall and surrounding buildings.

The first alert came out around 2:30 p.m. about a suspicious package on campus, in the parking lot near Talkington Hall and the Merket Alumni Center. TTU Police, LPD and other emergency officials arrived on the scene.

As of 2:55 p.m., the bomb squad was on the scene investigating the suspicious package.

At 3:55 p.m., another alert message was sent out saying, "The bomb squad continues to evaluate a suspicious device that is attached to a vehicle east of Talkington Hall."

At 4:39 p.m., a message was sent out saying, "The suspicious device has been placed in a containment pod and removed from campus. At this time, the area is continuing to be searched. Please continue to avoid the area. "

The first automated phone call from the university said there was a bomb threat on campus and all buildings needed to be evacuated. The second alert from Texas Tech said they're investigating a suspicious package and the evacuation of all buildings is not necessary, but everyone should avoid the Talkington Hall area.

Officials with Texas Tech released a statement on the situation:

Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) received a call this afternoon concerning a “suspicious package” in the parking lot east of Talkington Hall. TTPD, along with the bomb squad unit of the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, responded, contained the device and removed it from campus. The situation is still under investigation by TTPD and other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Just 30 minutes after the initial call about the suspicious package, and less than 2 miles down the road, police believe a pipe bomb was found at Happy State Bank at 19th and Quaker.

At this time, there is no word if the two situations are connected.

