Police: Suspected pipe bomb used in robbery at Happy State Bank

Police believe a device found inside Happy State Bank at 19th and Quaker was a pipe bomb. It was called in around 3 p.m., just 30 minutes after a suspicious package was found attached to a vehicle in a parking lot near Talkington Hall.

Police say a man walked into the bank with the suspicious package, set it down and proceeded to rob the bank. The man stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s, or early 30’s. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a ski hat and sunglasses.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Happy State Bank at 19th and Quaker was evacuated, along with a CovenantHealth clinic, Tide Dry Cleaners and La Madeline Bakery.

LPD, the bomb squad, ATF, FBI and other emergency departments were on the scene.

Officials also say they do not know if there is a connection between this situation and the suspicious package found at Texas Tech University.

The suspicious device was taken to the police academy bomb range.

Employees returned to the location and the bank was locked up. Investigators left the scene Monday evening.

