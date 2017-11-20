Lubbock police searching for vehicle burglary suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for vehicle burglary suspect

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary that happened earlier in November.

Police say the video shows the suspect in a black jacket, green scarf and gray sweat pants attempting to use a stolen debt card from that burglary.

If you recognize the woman, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

