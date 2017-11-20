Christmas is for Kids accepting donations at Comet Cleaners through Dec. 21

Provided by CPS

Children's Protective Services (CPS) is kicking off their 30th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign this week.

The campaign will run from November 20 through December 21, 2017.

For the past 29 years the community has supported this event by giving Christmas gifts to children who are currently involved with CPS.

The children range in age from birth to 18 years old. Last year over 650 children involved with CPS received gifts because of the success of the campaign.

The children who receive the benefits of this program are children who remain in the home with their parents or relatives. These children do not qualify or receive gifts from any other source or program and are children who would not otherwise receive gifts at Christmas time.

Gifts for these 650 children are made possible solely because of the donations from the community and the support this program has received throughout the years from generous donors. The community is asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys to any of the following Comet Cleaners.

3410 98th Lubbock

6403 Indiana Ave Lubbock

7721 Milwaukee Lubbock

5404 4th Lubbock

Store hours are M-F 7am-7pm and Saturday 8am-2pm

New location added this year:

Caprock Cleaners:

724 W 4th street Idalou, TX

Mon-Fri 7am-6pm Sat 8am-12pm