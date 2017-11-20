Crosbyton Dairy Queen closed as part of franchise bankruptcy

One of two South Plains Dairy Queens that were expected to stay open following a massive franchise closing, has now closed.

The Dairy Queen in Crosbyton was told to close their doors and begin packing up their restaurant on Monday.

Late last month, Vasari LLC, the Dallas-based owner of more than 70 Texas Dairy Queen locations, announced they would shutter a number of restaurants, including six here on the South Plains.

Then, on Nov. 2, the stores in Crosbyton and Idalou were told they were not supposed to be on that closure list and would stay open while the parent company filed bankruptcy.

But now, KCBD has confirmed that the Crosbyton location was contacted by the corporate office at 9 a.m. and told they would be closing after all.

The Idalou store remains open as of Monday, Nov. 20.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.